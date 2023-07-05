Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Ex-Grab product lead in Singapore quits fintech for travel site

by Alex McMurray
5 July 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Grab product lead in Singapore quits fintech for travel site

In the eFinancialCareers 2023 global fintech report, several doubts were sewn by Singaporean fintech employees about the prestige of fintech careers. “Fintech is not a big name in the market, for Singapore at least,” said one respondent. This is at odds with the fact that the city had the second-highest percentage of people wanting to work in fintech, behind only Paris.

One fintech product veteran, Sam Kwong, has decided to move away from the industry. He joins Klook, a travel and activities website headquartered in Hong Kong, as a senior director of product management. In addition to his most recent role as SVP of product at payments fintech Spenmo, he also spent over four years at Grab and four years at PayPal.

Kwong's career actually began in investment banking, however. He had two summer analyst stints for UBS in both New York and London, eventually becoming an associate software engineer for Deutsche Bank in New York. 

In 2011, he moved to Singapore for a senior product manager role at PayPal. Two years later, he was named head of multichannel and partner solutions. After roles at a few startups, he eventually found himself at Grab in 2016

Kwong's impact on Grab's product suite is indelible. He claims to have "built and launched GrabFood, GrabExpress and GrabRewards." His last role at Grab was a senior product management leader for the fintech's "super app."

