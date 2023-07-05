Citadel's EMEA and Asian interns are at these amazing hotels

If you're one of the very fortunate 1% of applicants who applied for an internship at Citadel or Citadel Securities this year and who actually got a place, you won't only be paid a lot of money. You'll also spend some time staying at a luxury hotel.

Citadel's interns are earning around $21k a month. During most of the 11-week internship, they'll be at Citadel's global offices, but for one week of their internship they'll also get to stay in some of the best hotels in the countries they're interning in.

For interns at Citadel and Citadel Securities in the US, that means staying at Four seasons hotels in Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale. For interns in the EMEA, it means staying at South Lodge, a hotel and spa in Horsham, Sussex. For interns in Asia, it means staying at the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Hong Kong.

"These are wonderful five-star properties," says Matt Mitro, head of campus recruiting at Citadel and Citadel Securities. "They're about an hour away from our country offices and offer an opportunity to work and learn together in locations that have both a conference and resort feel."

South Lodge is a country house hotel built in the late 1800s, set in nearly 100 acres of its own grounds. It has a 44,000 square foot luxury spa with a gym and spin studio, an indoor pool, an outdoor hydrotherapy pool, a wild swimming pool, and a thermal suite. There's a Michelin starred restaurant and the opportunity to participate in a nature retreat involving qigong exercises (although it's not clear that this is open to the interns). Citadel's EMEA interns were there in late June. Rooms there start at £415 ($527) a night,

The Fullerton hotel in Hong Kong is a bit different. It's a "sustainability-minded, oceanfront luxury resort" overlooking the South China sea. It has an infinity pool, a kids’ lagoon, a gym and a luxury spa. Citadel's interns arrive this week. Rooms there start at HK$1,872 ($239) a night.

What are Citadel and Citadel Securities' interns doing at these places? "It's an opportunity for interns to learn together," says Mitro of the initial week the interns spend at the resorts. There are external speaker sessions focused on things like productivity, communication and resilience. There are internal speaker sessions featuring people like Citadel CEO and founder Ken Griffin. There are bonding and networking sessions. "As they exit the offsite, our goal is that they will have the skills they need to be successful," says Mitro.

Among other things, Citadel's interns learn about their particular roles (e.g., Software Engineering, Quantitative Research, Investing and Trading, etc.), and talk to Citadel's business leaders and internal subject matter experts about the technical aspect of the roles they're interested in. They also receive capital markets training through simulations to gain practical, hands-on exposure to market-making and hedge fund trading.

After the week at the resort comes to an end, the interns spend the remaining 10 weeks of the internship back in their local offices, where they typically work on projects that are put into production. In Europe this year, Citadel has interns in both Paris and London. 20% of this year's Citadel interns globally are based in EMEA and Asia; the bulk of the class is still in the US.

