Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

by Alex McMurray
21 June 2023
2 minute read
Two Sigma pay: quant vs engineering salaries at the hedge fund

Two Sigma might have been the chillest place for graduates, but it's not quite so calm at an executive level. The Wall Street Journal reports that the two co-founders, John Overdeck and David Siegel, have had a long-standing rift erupt into the public eye through the disclosure of the pair's inability to make decisions together in a recent SEC filing.

Overdeck, a mathematician, runs the hedge fund's researchers and modelers while Siegel, a computer scientist, runs its engineers. If you're a prospective employee looking to earn a massive buy-side salary, which founder should you ally yourself with? The table below shows average salaries for both quant researchers and engineers, filed on the H1B visa salary database since the start of 2022, to inform that choice.

The short answer here is, Two Sigma's quants earn higher salaries than its engineers, but there's more to it than that. For starters, the highest salaries of all actually belong to engineers. Just three quant researchers earn above $220k or more, while 17 engineers earn more than that figure.

And though engineers dominate the highest pay tiers, they also dominate the lower tiers too. While only four quant researchers earn below $200k, 21 software engineers earn lower, too.

Quantitative software engineers are a harder team to place, operating at the intersection of the two founders' jurisdictions. There are fewer quant software engineers on H1B visas at Two Sigma, but they're on big salaries.

Of course, salaries are just one part of the equation. According to Levels.fyi, the average cash bonus for Two Sigma software engineers in 2023 is $130k and average stock pay was just $7.8k. Those numbers will likely be higher for quantitative researchers who have a more tangible impact on the PnL of the fund.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Quant Dev/Analyst-hedge fund
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Top Articles
Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

Related articles

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)
Technology

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm
Technology

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face
Technology

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm
Technology

An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.