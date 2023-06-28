Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
3 minute read
ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

Of all the top investment banks, JPMorgan seems the most active in contributing to the fintech startup space. They've launched the funding platform capital connect and have begun fleshing out their digital innovation team to rival HSBCs revamped (and rebranded) SVB UK. Now, a man once at the heart of that fintech push has unveiled a new(ish) crypto trading platform at $4.1bn fintech Bitpanda with a working culture breaking from the norm.

Joshua Barraclough began at JPMorgan as a VP in the fintech division of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank. By 2018 he was its head of fintech, and was promoted to executive director within four months. In 2021, he then became co-head of digital innovation and left JPMorgan for investment platform BitPanda that year and became CEO of its regulated digital asset exchange, BitPanda Pro.

Today, BitPanda Pro has been replaced by One Trading, which Barraclough has proclaimed himself as the founder and CEO of.

One Trading is looking to hire across a number of divisions, predominantly engineering. There are multiple listings for senior java developers and frontend engineers. Non-technical teams are also looking to grow there. One Trading is hiring for a marketing lead to supplement the revamp, and within the job duties is the task of hiring a team to support them. 

Interestingly, the fintech demands employees work in the office "at least" three days per week. It doesn't shy away from calling itself a "challenging environment" and declares in a product owner job listing that it "is not a 9-5 role."

Could this indicate a shift towards crypto jobs prioritizing the office? On the trading side, this shift has already occurred. A high frequency trading firm in London is already asking engineers to come into the office five days per week, while fellow HFT firm Wintermute says it is "unable to accept fully remote candidates" in a quantitative developer job listing.

Merej Bahram, managing partner of recruitment firm Durlston Partners, says some crypto firms have begun to adopt a mentality of "come in and prove yourself before we give you flexibility." He says traders and front office staff are usually in the office at minimum four days per week.

It's not true for all firms, however, especially some of the largest ones. Coinbase, for example, has 86 open roles and 75 of them are available for remote candidates. Outside of crypto specifically, Scott Dawson, head of sales and strategic partnerships at payments fintech Decta says "Monday to Friday nine to five in the office as the only option is dead."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
London Start Up Hiring Junior Quant Researcher With Internship Experience
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

Related articles

Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)
Fintech

Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?
Fintech

Is fintech secretly a nightmare industry to work in?

26 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe: Internal meetings good; RSUs possibly overrated
Fintech

Stripe: Internal meetings good; RSUs possibly overrated

26 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What is Stripe? Inside the tech stack of the highest paying fintech
Fintech

What is Stripe? Inside the tech stack of the highest paying fintech

23 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.