Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs partner & engineering head joins Capital One

by Alex McMurray
12 June 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs partner & engineering head joins Capital One

Goldman Sachs were extemely keen on Amazon's AWS engineers when they hired Kamlesh Talreja as a partner and co-head of engineering for the bank's asset management division. Now, as Amazon makes cuts to that team, AWS alumni are moving on elsewhere.

Talreja announced that he has joined Capital One yesterday as the credit card issuer's divisional chief information officer and SVP for financial services. He spent just shy of two years at Goldman, but was at Amazon for over 15.

The Seattle based technologist worked in a variety of departments, from the retail team to Prime Video, but spent the bulk of his career there, over five and a half years, at AWS where he was a general manager and P&L and product owner.

Talreja says his new team will be "focused on disrupting and innovating in consumer lending and Auto Finance business model." He also claims to relish the opportunity to bring "humanity, ingenuity and simplicity to banking."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ra
    Ramiro
    13 June 2023

    When someone takes more than a year to get ready to assume theirs role in a company you'll know what would happen next: a 2 minutes of read article like this one.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Top Articles
High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle

The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle

Related articles

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?
Technology

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle
Technology

The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Top hedge fund quant grads earn more in China than HK & SG
Technology

Top hedge fund quant grads earn more in China than HK & SG

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
5 difficult Java coding problems you might find in a bank interview
Technology

5 difficult Java coding problems you might find in a bank interview

9 Jun 2023
comment icon
4
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.