Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Technologists hurt most by "extremely unexpected" EY layoffs

by Alex McMurray
27 June 2023
2 minute read
Technologists hurt most by "extremely unexpected" EY layoffs

Big Four firm Ernst & Young (EY) announced in April that it would be laying off 3,000 staff to eliminate "overcapacity." This month, many of those impacted by the layoffs have revealed themselves, and it seems technology staff in the US were among those hurt the most.

Chris Anderson, an associate director at the company, said on social media that EY's cuts included engineers who were an "integral part of various software development teams at EY." He added that "architects, developers, testers, product managers, business analysts, UX/UI designers, DevOps engineers, data scientists, and leaders," were all impacted. 

The casualties included Steve Heye, a Colorado based assistant director in test automation. Heye, a four year veteran of the US Marine Corp joined in EY in July 2021 and previously held senior positions at both Oracle and PWC.

The crypto team was afflicted by multiple losses was EY's crypto team, including ex McLaren engineer Sofia Cardenas, a blockchain strategist, and blockchain product manager Chris Humer.

Other tech departures include De'Zha Scott, a senior UX strategist, who described the decision as "extremely unexpected." Ratnamani Venesetty, a technology consultant that joined as a graduate in March, said she is now "starting from the ground again."

Many of those affected are opting to maintain positivity, however. Data analyst Ivan Francis said he feels "gratitude at this crossroad." Working at EY gave him the "privilege of working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quantitative Researcher - Equities- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Top Articles
Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

Credit Suisse salespeople & traders fear the cull starts next week

Credit Suisse salespeople & traders fear the cull starts next week

Jefferies might be on track for its worst pay day in five years

Jefferies might be on track for its worst pay day in five years

Related articles

An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm
Technology

An ex-Goldman Sachs strat became a partner at a VC firm

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How Jane Street is making OCaml the new Rust
Technology

How Jane Street is making OCaml the new Rust

22 Jun 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
0
JPMorgan's new data platform is hiring from UBS & Credit Suisse
Technology

JPMorgan's new data platform is hiring from UBS & Credit Suisse

22 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT
Technology

3 coding questions you could be asked for an internship in HFT

21 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.