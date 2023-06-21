Discover your dream Career
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed

by Sarah Butcher
21 June 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was on the tube and no one noticed
But who is the guy in the background?

If you were Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and you were being assailed with accusations that you like the high life and travel by company jet a little too much, then what better way to burnish your credentials as a man of the people than to travel on the London tube with no air conditioning on a warm summer's day?

Solomon has done that thing. Based on the photo below, no one appears to have noticed him. Fortunately, he has posted it to his Instagram account (and his LinkedIn account) so that it is not missed.

Solomon has presumably been in London meeting the new interns, among other things. 

Fortunately, too, no one was aware of his excursion on the Hammersmith & City line, or Solomon would likely have been assailed by people looking for jobs. "You mean to tell me I can meet you on the tube in London. Talk about what I’ve been learning in my economics and statistics class! 😮‍💨," observed one respondent on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Solomon (@davidsolomon)

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share?

Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
