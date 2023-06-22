Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

by Sarah Butcher
22 June 2023
2 minute read
One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

Dan Shatz, one of the top credit portfolio managers at Citadel's New York office, has left the fund. He's joining the British hedge fund Marshall Wace.

Shatz joined Citadel in June 2020 after an 11-year career in credit trading at JPMorgan. He co-founded his own fund, Column Park Asset Management, but left for Citadel six years later. Michael Gorun, his colleague at Column Park, joined at the same time. Both men worked in the global credit business at Citadel, run by Pablo Salame, the former co-head of securities at Goldman Sachs. 

Marshall Wace was founded in 1997 by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace and historically focused on long/short equity. Bloomberg reported last week that the fund has begun levying a 0.75% “compensation surcharge” to pay its staff. Marshall said at the time that the multistrategy firms [eg. Citadel] are "driving a bidding war for talent,” and that somewhere like Marshall Wace is a better place to work.

“Their modus operandi is transactional, associated with high employee turnover, and is a complete antithesis to the culture of Marshall Wace," said Marshall, of multistrategy funds. By comparison, he said Marshall Wace is,"characterized by long-employment duration and a highly collegiate environment."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share?

Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quantitative Researcher - Equities- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

Related articles

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon
Financial

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team
Financial

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher
Financial

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
1
Bank of America has been cutting people in London
Financial

Bank of America has been cutting people in London

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.