Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Singapore’s top female banker found private equity dull

by Zeno Toulon
26 June 2023
2 minute read
Singapore’s top female banker found private equity dull

A lot of people want to leave banking for private equity. Sometimes, however, people want to leave private equity for banking.

So it goes if you’re Ee-Ching Tay, at least. Tay started her career as an analyst with Standard Chartered in Singapore, moved to Warburg Pincus… And then moved back to banking via UBS. A few years (well, 18) later and she’s at Barclays, in charge of Southeast Asia investment banking.

What brought her back? “High pressure and the variety of work” made investment banking “never boring”, she told us back in 2018, back when she was JPMorgan’s head of Southeast Asia M&A. She admits it was “unusual”.

Tay takes her role in Singaporean gender relations seriously. Speaking to Bloomberg the other day, she described her role as a role as being “very powerful to aspiring female candidates” both in the city and around the world.

“Women bankers generally need to be more proactive about building strong internal networks outside their own teams,” she told us back in 2018, although she also admitted that “men have perhaps traditionally been better at this.”

Tay is optimistic about the region’s future, in spite of an ongoing decline in investment banking revenue. She pointed to the SEA’s favourable demographic trajectory, as well as the potential of infrastructure spending. “There have been very encouraging signs of the impact of these moves in the form of strong share price performances,” she told Bloomberg, calling it “exciting.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Funds Partnership Asia
Director Private Equity Investments Asia Pacific
Funds Partnership Asia
Singapore
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

Credit Suisse salespeople & traders fear the cull starts next week

Credit Suisse salespeople & traders fear the cull starts next week

Related articles

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident
Financial

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse salespeople & traders fear the cull starts next week
Financial

Credit Suisse salespeople & traders fear the cull starts next week

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: It's going to be a savage summer at Credit Suisse. Citi is eliminating its alpha males
Financial

Morning Coffee: It's going to be a savage summer at Credit Suisse. Citi is eliminating its alpha males

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC’s South Asia banking head to take sabbatical
Financial

HSBC’s South Asia banking head to take sabbatical

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.