Financial

Singapore oil & gas traders are joining the hedge fund jamboree

by Zeno Toulon
18 May 2023
2 minute read
Singapore oil & gas traders are joining the hedge fund jamboree

It’s a good time to be an oil trader.

Erratic commodity prices (especially oil) have provided the “minor apocalypse” levels of the volatility that allow good traders to flourish. And in Singapore as elsewhere, those that have flourished at commodities firms are being poached by big hitting hedge funds.

This week's biggest mover is Nathan Ohayon, who's reportedly been hired by Citadel from Shell in Singapore to trade regional waterborne crude balances, based in London, where he'll be building a team. 

Ohayon isn't the only Singaporean commodities trader to have discovered hedge funds. Hugo Forget joined Balyasny back in January from Goldman, where he was an options trader. Forget joined Goldman from oil giant BP, where he was an oil trader. He moved to Singapore for Goldman.

Back in September, Millennium added Rafiq Durrani from Shell, where he had spent the last 15 years, as a senior portfolio manager. Durrani was a crude oil trader before he left, and moved to Singapore for Shell.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
