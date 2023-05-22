Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Now Revolut is building out its financial crime team too

by Alex McMurray
22 May 2023
2 minute read
Now Revolut is building out its financial crime team too

Earlier this month, London digibank Monzo built out its compliance team with a number of new hires. This week, Revolut has been doing the same thing, and it might need them a whole lot more.

In a significant blow for the fintech decacorn, the Telegraph reported last week that the Bank of England is set to turn down its application for a UK banking license. Revolut said, "We don't comment on ongoing regulatory applications."

As the regulator drags its feet and following questions about the "completeness" of $500m of its revenues when it released its 2021 financial results, Revolut appears to be bolstering its control functions.

Most notably, Revolut has hired Alberto Provedel as a product operations manager for financial crimes from Amazon. It's also hired Jakub Dobrowolski, formerly a senior manager for financial crime at IT consultancy Atos, who joins with a focus on fraud risk. At graduate level it's added André Farias Carmona, a masters student specialising in litigation who's joined as a financial crime analyst working on external enquiries in France and England.

Away from compliance, Revolut is making efforts to increase its relationships with governments. It's also added an EU government affairs manager Oleksandra Maksymenko. She spent over two years at the national bank of Ukraine before becoming a senior consultant in public affairs at consultancy firm FTI.

Take part in the eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey 2023 here.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Top Articles
Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Related articles

London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team
Fintech

London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe
Fintech

Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Back office bank MDs discover route to riches via fintech unicorn
Fintech

Back office bank MDs discover route to riches via fintech unicorn

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons
Fintech

The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.