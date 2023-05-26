Morgan Stanley's ex-terrorism specialist joins UBS in London

Credit Suisse employees are soon to combine ranks with UBS and it appears that the latter bank hasn't forgotten the controversial affair this February in which a Credit Suisse employee leaked historic bonus data and personal information. To prevent a situation like that reocurring, they've brought in an executive director in intelligence from Morgan Stanley, Valentina Soria.

Soria, an Italian based in London, joins UBS as its global head of cyber threat intelligence and adversarial threat modelling.

She was at Morgan Stanley for six and a half years, starting as the EMEA cyber threat intelligence lead and rising to head of global threat intelligence. Prior to that she was head of intelligence at the Bank of England. She leaves at a tumultuous time for the US bank as other senior London officials are reportedly included in its 3000 person job cuts.

Her background prior to finance is very interesting. After completing a masters in military strategic studies, she joined an independent security and defence think-tank, the Royal United Services Institute. Her area of focus was terrorism, radicalisation and Al Quaeda.

She has also written various publications on the subject of terrorism, notably multiple on Mali's potential to become "the next terrorist sanctuary" in 2012. Since 2015, Gov.uk reports there have been 14 notable terrorist attacks in the country.

