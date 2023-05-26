Goldman VP turned Amazon tech lead quits for the movies

A lot of financial technologists have joined big tech in recent years and this year a lot have moved away. While some return to banking, former Goldman VP Ranjeet Dayama has gone somewhere completely different, the movie business!

Well... kind of. No, he's not directing the next Batman move, but he is acting as CTO for MoviePass, a theatre network subscription service founded in 2017. It offers a range of credit based subscription models, with premieres at big cinemas presumably commanding the biggest price.

At Amazon, Dayama was head of content platform engineering for two years. At Goldman, he was a VP for six months shy of a decade. While he spent the majority, eight years, working in CRM, the rest was spent working as part of the famous (or infamous) commercial banking team, Marcus.

Dayama says he "grew up in a very large extended family filled with movie buffs" and is happy to now join a "community of people that share a passion for the cinematic experience."

