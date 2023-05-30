Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The executives leaving Gemini in 2023 after headcount halved

by Alex McMurray
30 May 2023
2 minute read
The executives leaving Gemini in 2023 after headcount halved

At its peak, Winklevoss twins owned crypto exchange Gemini had around 1,000 employees. Today, that number is closer to 500. The fintech is not the only crypto firm hurt by the crypto winter, but a recent Bloomberg article offers insights into the unique situation at Gemini and who some of their biggest departures have been.

Gemini's recent exits include its former COO Noah Perlman, an ex-Morgan Stanley MD. Perlman joined rival Binance at the start of 2023 as chief compliance officer. Another legal departure that month was associate general counsel Jessica Jonas, who has since become chief legal officer of the bitcoin legal defense fund.

A month later, another set of twins, Griffin and Duncan Cock Foster, also left. They were the co heads of Nifty Gateway, the NFT platform acquired by the crypto firm in 2019. The two have not announced a follow-up project yet.

A pair of marketing executives also left in 2023. Head of growth Bill Wilson, who joined Gemini through the acquisition of his previous employer Blockrize, left last month "to join a digital banking startup." Global head of brand and marketing, Jonathan Isaac, also left and opted to stay in crypto, taking a role as chief marketing officer for crypto price tracking site CoinMarketCap.

There's reportedly been a morale shift at Gemini following the appointment of CTO Pravjit Tiwana last January. Tiwana orchestrated many of the cuts. His influence is said to extend beyond that of previous executives without impacting the authority of the Winklevosses, indicating it comes at the expense of other senior people at the firm.

Take part in the eFinancialCareers Fintech Survey 2023 here.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Millar Associates
Rates Quant, Large Hedge Fund & FinTech (VP), London
Millar Associates
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Related articles

London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team
Fintech

London fintech unicorn latest to cut staff, except in one team

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe
Fintech

Super hot fintech firm isn't just hiring from Stripe

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Back office bank MDs discover route to riches via fintech unicorn
Fintech

Back office bank MDs discover route to riches via fintech unicorn

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons
Fintech

The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.