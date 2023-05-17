Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

ECM bankers are finding new jobs, in different sorts of banks

by Zeno Toulon
17 May 2023
2 minute read
ECM bankers are finding new jobs, in different sorts of banks

It might have been a tough year for equity capital markets (ECM), but that’s not stopping banks from hiring good ECM bankers.

Nomura picked up Johnson Chui from Credit Suisse last month. He spent 13 years at the bank, for the last eight years as the head of CS’ entire ECM business in the Asia-Pacific region. He is now Nomura’s head of ECM (and vice-chairman of IB) for Asia ex-Japan, based in Hong Kong.

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, took on Jamie Cohen from Goldman Sachs. Cohen only spent a year and a half at Goldman, which he joined as an MD from Barclays. He’ll be an MD at Wells Fargo, too, and is based in New York.

ECM had a tough 2022, with unfavourable conditions due to war, pestilence, and other horsemen of the apocalypse (is “recession” one?). Figures from Dealogic earlier this year showed that at some banks, including Goldman Sachs, revenues fell by over 84% YoY compared to 2021.

With 2023 shaping up to be pretty much on par with last year, it’s no surprise that some banks are letting go of senior staff.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Adecco Personnel Limited
Portfolio Manager / Investment Manager (Equity, Fixed Income)
Adecco Personnel Limited
Hong Kong
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Top Articles
Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Related articles

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore
Financial

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London
Financial

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique
Financial

The new route to big money in M&A: the hyper-niche boutique

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife
Financial

Deutsche Bank's new French power hire is Tidjane Thiam's wife

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.