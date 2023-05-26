Discover your dream Career
A Deutsche Bank director that left for Meta is "coming home"

by Alex McMurray
26 May 2023
2 minute read
A Deutsche Bank director that left for Meta is "coming home"

Bankers have been streaming back into finance from Meta. Some return to their former employer while others go somewhere new. It's a case of the former for Renato Manna who announced he's returning to Deutsche Bank, saying "it feels like coming home."

Manna joins Deutsche Bank as its head of architecture for the central risk office (CRO) in what he describes as "an evolution of what I was doing earlier." He was previously head of financial risk domain architecture.

He says he was formerly "responsible for the technology strategy and roadmap" of all financial risk functions. His new role also encompasses non-financial risk domains.

He spent a year and a half at Meta, specifically focusing on e-commerce platforms across the Meta suite. Prior to that he spent over a decade in banking, starting at Credit Suisse. He joined Deutsche Bank's London team as a VP in 2016 and became a director in 2020.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Alex McMurray Editor
