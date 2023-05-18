"My ESG in banking job left me burned out and paranoid"

I was passionate about my job. Then I got burnout.

Everyone is expected to make sacrifices for their career – especially in finance. No one realizes just how much you have to give.

I had to resign from that job to get “healthy”. I was in hospital for nearly two months. I couldn’t even recover from the common cold – and that’s not to mention the serious illnesses that I didn’t recover from. I was constantly sick, and never had the opportunity to rest and recover. I had Covid – and people knew I had Covid – and I was still barraged with emails and calls. On “sick leave”.

My concentration faltered. I was exhausted, constantly, even after eight hours of sleep (as rarely as that opportunity came). I worked when I had the energy to – even if that was in the middle of the night. But at the same time, it felt like everything I was doing in my job simply did not matter.

It wasn’t always that way, though. I liked working in banking – and I was moved into something ESG-related because I’m passionate about it. But passion couldn’t make up for extra hours, understaffing, and institutional ignorance.

I used to be a kind and patient person, who dealt with stress well and had an exceptional memory. Those strengths slowly unraveled, and I found myself losing my patience. I became horribly reactive – the smallest things would make me cry or enrage me. And then I started forgetting things.

I damaged a lot of relationships beyond repair, because people just don’t understand what burnout really is. I withdrew from family, friends, and colleagues. And I became paranoid about those exact same colleagues. It felt like everyone was out to get me.

And it wasn’t just my health taking a hit, or my relationships – it was the tiny little things that make me an individual. I lost interest in my hobbies completely. My selfcare was terrible, if I can still say it existed.

The worst part, though, is that it was all avoidable. If I had senior management support just to rest and be able to take a weekend out for myself and deal with my personal life. If I had the time to breathe, things would have been different. Honestly, burnout ruined my life. But I’m bouncing back. I will be stronger… I am already stronger.

If you have experience of burnout - either past or present - please, share it below. Mental health shouldn’t be a stigma in finance. But that can only change with people talking about theirs.

Emma Leclerc is a pseudonym.

