Financial

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

by Sarah Butcher
19 May 2023
2 minute read
The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

Have you attend an elite French Grande École? Have you worked for a top bank or boutique, either in London or Paris? Would you like to work with someone who possibly knows Emmanuel Macron?

Altamoda Partners appears to be hiring.

The boutique, which was founded by former Rothschild banker Grégoire Heuzé after his brief dalliance with the Paris office of Centerview in 2021, yesterday revealed the addition of Stéphane Zeghbib, who spent the past 10 years as a managing director at Zaoui & Co. in London. Zeghbib, who is returning to Paris for the role, is joining as a partner and didn't respond to a request to comment for this article.

He's not Heuzé's only hire. Altamoda has spent much of the past year adding juniors and VPs from the finest banks and the finest French schools. They include the likes of Guillaume Desombre, a former Perella Weinberg Associate (Columbia and CentraleSupélec); Julien Khabache (Sciences Po, Panthéon-Sorbonne) and Alessandro Phaedonos (Rothschild, Paris Dauphine). Most are junior and joined last year, but the arrival of Zeghbib suggests hiring is still happening.

As a new arrival on the scene, Altamoda unsurprisingly ranked outside the top ten for French M&A fees in the first quarter. However, its website details its participation in at least three large deals so far this year, including the €4bn merger between WebHelp and Concentrix. 

If you aspire to work with French banking royalty in a rarefied new boutique, this may be your moment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
