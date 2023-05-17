There are still bank internships open. For 2023.

Failed to get an internship for 2023? No problem – there are still options. Wait, what?

Yes, you read that right. Whilst another generation of students are gearing up for 2024 applications and all they entail, there are perfectly good 2023 internships available. We’ve even made a list.

Bear in mind that most of these are off-cycle internships, meaning you must be graduating this year (or you have a very long break in your studies) to be able to attend.

Let’s get stuck in.

Goldman Sachs

There are a few (off-cycle) Goldman internships still open. Investment banking in Beijing and Seoul is available, as well as research in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo. More information here.

JPMorgan

There are five openings that we’ve found at JPMorgan. Regular summer internships are available in Australia in both investment banking and sales & trading. Off-cycle, there’s a markets internship in Frankfurt, and banking internships in Milan and Stockholm. More information is available here (for markets) and here (for investment banking).

Morgan Stanley

We only found one internship still open at Morgan Stanley for 2023. It’s in Paris, it’s off-cycle, and it’s focused on real estate investment banking. More details here.

Citi

There are two openings at Citi: one normal internship in “Global Spread Products Financing and Securitization”, based in New York, and one investment banking apprenticeship based in Chicago for those graduating community colleges (and are from an “underrepresented minority”). Information here for the internship, and here for the apprenticeship.

Bank of America

We found two investment banking internship opportunities at BofA. They’re both summer internships, they’re both still open, and they’re both in pureblooded investment banking. The only thing is that one’s in Mexico. The other is in Sao Paolo. Details here and here.

Barclays

Barclays has only one internship open – a summer analyst program in Paris, with the sales and trading team. More details available here.

Deutsche Bank

A number of internships are available at DB, all of them off-cycle. There’s this one in Frankfurt with the sales & trading team (FICC, to be specific). There are three more, all based in Paris, with the investment banking and DCM teams. Details for those here, here, and here.

UBS

We found four internships at UBS all of them off-cycle, too. One is with the global banking team in London, one is with global banking in Frankfurt, and another is with the DCM team in Paris. The last is more multi-disciplinary, and based in Hong Kong.

