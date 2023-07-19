Jane Street's UK pay? £696k per head

Jane Street's been making some changes to its UK operations. Starting in late 2021, it established some new ones like the Jane Street UK Partnership (JSUP) and moved out all the employees of some old ones, like Jane Street Europe

This makes assessing exactly what's going on at Jane Street's UK business a little tricky, but one thing that certainly hasn't changed is the proprietary trading firm's huge pay packages. Last year, pay per head at the newly formed JSUP was $900k, or £696k... each.

This is far higher than most other buy-side firms. Citadel Securities' most recent pay figures, for example, were 'just' $755k per head (£584.5k).

Why is Jane Street so generous? It probably helps that profits at the Jane Street UK Partnership (JSUP) were a gigantic $667m. Split between 7 members, 2 corporate and 5 individual, the largest share of $590m went to an unspecified corporate entity, presumably the parent company, Jane Street Group.

Who works there? Individual partners at JSUP include head of trading systems David Michael House, head of infrastructure William Simpson, and head of fixed income for Europe and Asia, Ian Madrid.

JSUP has a total headcount of 483. Of its three divisions, traders are the most abundant, making up half the total headcount. After that, infrastructure staff slightly outweigh technology staff.

Jane Street has been hiring this year. In January, it hired Anthony Peacock, a former Citadel quant and tech lead for the Maven Securities graduate program. That same month, it also hired hedge fund Two Sigma's former London head of reliability engineering, Martyn Pearce.

Hires in recent months are more varied. They include technical program manager Rachel Neubert, who worked at Palantir for eight years, and options execution trader Elliot Potter, who spent almost a decade at Morgan Stanley.

