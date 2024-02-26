Discover your dream Career
The Paris quantum drug firm hiring bankers and traders

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
2 minute read
The Paris quantum drug firm hiring bankers and traders

Leaving traditional finance for a startup doesn't always mean joining a fintech. In Paris, a pharma-tech firm using AI and quantum physics has been bringing in both bankers and traders.

Aqemia, which uses "quantum-inspired physics and AI" to speed up the drug discovery pipeline, hired Théa Vu from Morgan Stanley yesterday. She was at the bank five years and was most recently an associate in equity capital markets, but joins Aqemia as its head of finance.

One of the most senior people at the firm is a former Credit Suisse quant trader. Nicolas Canouï, Aqemia's head of platform, spent five and a half years in New York trading for Lehman, Barclays and the Swiss Bank. He left for Paris to become head of volatility trading for asset management firm ABC Arbitrage, then worked for travel app BlaBlaCar before joining Aqemia.

Aqemia is still hiring, and one of its most peculiar open roles is a "drug hunter." The hire will use computational chemistry to interact with the platform and discover new drugs.

