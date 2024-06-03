Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

London fintech Monzo hired over 500 employees and average salaries rose 5%

by Alex McMurray
9 minutes ago
2 minute read
London fintech Monzo hired over 500 employees and average salaries rose 5%

London fintech stalwart Monzo has become one of the illustrious few fintechs to reach profitability. It's 2023 annual report shows that revenues more than doubled last year and that it attained a £15.4m ($19.6m) pre-tax profit after a £116.3m loss in 2022. In the process, Monzo massively expand headcount without sacrificing pay.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

In 2023, Monzo had 2,412 employees on average, up from 1,879 the year before. Average 'salaries and wages' per employee were £52.1k, a slight increase from £49.7k in 2022. 

Monzo has plans to expand in the US. However, it's headcount there remains dimunitive. In 2022 we counted 16 employees there. Now we count another four, including Michelle DeMateo, a chief of staff joining from Zendesk and Laura Brown, formerly of Spotify, who joined as a lead user researcher. 

Monzo splits its staff up into two divisions: 'customer operations', and 'management, operations and administration.' These saw rises in headcount of 261 and 292 respectively. The bank also noted that "more than 239 employees moved roles internally."

Monzo's report says 35.6% of women and 22.9% of people of colour are in leadership roles. Gov.uk gender pay gap data backs this to a degree. Women earned 92p for every pound a man made at Monzo in 2023, above the national average. Women and men earned equal bonuses on average, too, although a higher percentage of men earned bonuses. Women also occupy 35.3% of the top quartile for pay.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
London fintech Monzo hired over 500 employees and average salaries rose 5%

London fintech Monzo hired over 500 employees and average salaries rose 5%

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

Hedge fund Jain Global hires a 27-year Credit Suisse front office veteran

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan says it's using AI for all these things once done by humans. The attainability (or not) of a Citadel internship

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan says it's using AI for all these things once done by humans. The attainability (or not) of a Citadel internship

Back in the office, some Citi people are having issues with seating

Back in the office, some Citi people are having issues with seating

What it's like to work at Robinhood and who it's hiring, from CEO Vlad Tenev

What it's like to work at Robinhood and who it's hiring, from CEO Vlad Tenev

Latest Jobs
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions
Senior Java Engineer (Hybrid - Flexible Options)
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions
Milan, Italy
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Private Debt Analyst (Milan, Italy)
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Milan, Italy
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Client Service Specialist Milan
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Milan, Italy
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions
Senior C++ Engineer (Hybrid - Flexible Options)
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions
Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
VP, Renewable Investments, Global Power Generation Company, Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Milan, Italy
Goodman Masson
VP or Director Tech M&A - Italy based role
Goodman Masson
Milan, Italy

Related articles

What it's like to work at Robinhood and who it's hiring, from CEO Vlad Tenev
Fintech

What it's like to work at Robinhood and who it's hiring, from CEO Vlad Tenev

31 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singapore fintech hires Stripe alum to replace an executive leaving for a VC
Fintech

Singapore fintech hires Stripe alum to replace an executive leaving for a VC

31 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Grab's two side projects suggest Malaysia beats Singapore for fintech jobs
Fintech

Grab's two side projects suggest Malaysia beats Singapore for fintech jobs

29 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jobs at Stripe have doubled in ten months as it builds new teams and offices
Fintech

Jobs at Stripe have doubled in ten months as it builds new teams and offices

29 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.