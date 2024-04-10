Discover your dream Career
HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
2 minute read
HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years

Google alumni have been pretty welcome on the buy-side recently. Hedge funds have been recruiting AI experts and architects, but in high frequency trading, Google's ex-software engineers may be more desirable.

Guido Trotter has joined Hudson River trading this week as a staff software engineer in its "shiny London office." Trotter spent the past 17 and a half years at Google first as a systems engineer in Ireland, then an engineering manager in Germany.

The bulk of Trotter's time at Google was spent working on Ganeti, an open-source "virtual machine cluster management tool." He also says he specializes in Debian (an open-source OS) development. Other recent hires from big-tech have had strong open-source backgrounds too.

More recently, however, he said he was managing two engineering teams "working on internal platforms for the corporate infrastructure."

