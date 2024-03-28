Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

When Citi announced the second phase of its managerial job cuts earlier year, there was some incredulity over the fact that instead of actually letting people go, it seemed simply to be rearranging the deck chairs in much the same way as did in the first round. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

As the new arrangements settle, however, there are signs that some of those who didn't get the big jobs are wandering away of their own accords. 

Financial News reported today that Linos Lekkas, who was briefly the co-head of the banking, capital markets and advisory unit in Europe (excluding France, Italy and Ireland) with Patrick Frowein, but who was moved into a vice-chairman role in January while Frowein became head of European investment banking, is leaving. 

Lekkas has decided to retire, says Financial News. He joined Citi in 2011 after nearly six years at Bank of America, and told us at the time that he liked hiring people who were fun and that he only got into banking himself after "22 or 23 rejections."

Citi thanked Lekkas for "his years of service to the firm" and wished him well on his retirement. When the bank promoted Lekkas to co-head the European banking, capital markets and advisory unit in September 2023, it declared that it would be "leveraging" he and Frowein's experience to "grow the franchise." Now Frowein will be leveraged on his own.

As we've noted before, although "vice chairman" sounds like a big role in an investment bank, it's not as fancy as it seems. It typically involves limited managerial responsibilities and is about schmoozing clients. In many cases, it's a step towards retirement. 

Citi's decision to make various senior bankers and former co-heads vice chairmen instead of dismissing them and paying severance costs, may therefore be an enlightened one. If Lekkas has left, people like Will Weaver, who was once head of EMEA debt capital markets, but who was also made vice chairman in January, might just wander on too.

Lekkas isnt the only senior Citi banker to decide 2024 is an opportune year to retire. Simon Francis, the former EMEA head of debt financing left in January, and revealed his exit on the day bonuses were announced. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?

Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?

UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees

UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

Citadel makes another AI engineering hire from an unusual industry

Citadel makes another AI engineering hire from an unusual industry

Crypto investment bank paying ~$485k wants 500 employees by September

Crypto investment bank paying ~$485k wants 500 employees by September

Latest Jobs
Greenwich Partners
Investment Manager, Private Equity Backed Tech Business, Milan
Greenwich Partners
Milan, Italy
Commerzbank AG
Senior Trade ServiceSpecialist Guarantees (m/f/diverse)
Commerzbank AG
Milan, Italy
QBE Insurance
Underwriting Support Technician
QBE Insurance
Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
VP, Renewable Investments, Global Power Generation Company, Milan, Italy
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Milan, Italy
Bank Vontobel
Investment Writer
Bank Vontobel
Milan, Italy
Credendo
Risk Underwriter - Milano
Credendo
Milan, Italy

Related articles

Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?
Financial

Sam Bankman Fried's 25-year prison sentence: Autist or psychopath?

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees
Financial

UBS offered resilience training as Credit Suisse people swamped its employees

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The elite trading team that likens itself to an army unit. UBS banker points out inconvenient truth about ESG
Financial

Morning Coffee: The elite trading team that likens itself to an army unit. UBS banker points out inconvenient truth about ESG

28 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC's London bankers are complaining about their lost food allowance
Financial

HSBC's London bankers are complaining about their lost food allowance

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.