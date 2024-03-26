Citi hires an MD from fintech in Singapore for its expanding payments project

Citi is still in the throes of cutting bankers, but some teams are growing. Spring, its payment solutions team, is expanding its reach in APAC, and Singapore looks to be the focal point. The bank just added a new MD to its Asia Square office that spent the last five years at a $47bn publicly traded payments fintech.

Priyanka Gargav joins Citi as APAC and EMEA head of Spring from Adyen. She joined the payments fintech in 2019, and was most recently commercial manager for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Adyen's Singapore office is its fourth largest, with 165 employees, more than in Chicago, London and Madrid respectively. In addition to her commercial role, she took on a country manager role there early last year.

Spring, led by ex-Visa product head Vineeth Subramanyam in San Francisco, already has a few team members in Singapore. The most senior is Mani Rajagopalan joined in 2022 from DBS Bank, where he was an executive director and head of its payments platform. He's currently the team's APAC head of product and client solutions.

