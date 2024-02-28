Citi hired JPMorgan's Instagram influencer and equities trader

Citi may be cutting in equities, but it's hiring too. As of today, the bank's London trading floor has a new and glamorous presence: Dilan Abeya, pan-European equities trader and Instagram influencer, has landed.

Abeya spent the last 14 years at JPMorgan covering US accounts. He will be doing something similar at Citi.

Alongside his day job, however, Abeya has a febrile presence on social media. His Instagram account, which shows Abeya demonstrating his admirably low body fat in a variety of locations, has 284k followers. He also runs a website prefaced by him in small shorts, which sells merch and shares epithets like, "Unsuccessful people measure success with money...," and "If the only prayer you say in your entire life is “thank you”, that is enough..."

Last time we looked at Abeya's Instagram account, it was 2019 and he only had 53,000 followers. The intervening years seem to have been kind. Abeya might argue this was an intentional process. "Live your life today “as your future self” in each moment now. It will catalyse the process to turn your dreams into tangible outcomes," he says in a recent post. As Citi cuts jobs, his new colleagues might want to take note.

