Meet Morgan Stanley's 18 new investment banking MDs

As we reported earlier, Morgan Stanley's managing director class is pretty small this year. However, it's investment banking MD class is even smaller. There are only 18 people on the list.

Those 18 are listed below. London seems comparatively well represented (six people) compared to New York (seven); Singapore is woefully absent. It was a good year for healthcare teams. It doesn't seem to have been a particularly great year for female MD promotions in the investment banking business.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Neha Begwani, healthcare, New York

Ankur Bohra, FIG, New York

Christopher Brustuen, healthcare, New York

George Chalaris, GPUG, London

Brandon Daye, technology, New York

Jose Gilly, Latin American coverage, Mexico

Gustav Karlsson, CRG, New York

Konstantinos Kostopoulos, Greek coverage, London

Maxlimilien Le Franc, M&A, New York

Alex Manz, EU emerging markets, London

Matthew McFarlane, Australia coverage, Sydney

James McMahon, M&A, New York

Toshihiko Nishida, M&A, Tokyo

Richard Pilipuitis, technology banking, London

Ben Rockwell, healthcare, San Francisco

Andrea Rosso, FIG, London

Sagar Rungta, industrials, London

Tony Zhang, M&A, Hong Kong

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)