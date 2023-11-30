Goldman Sachs' banking co-head impressed by these 23 year-old London analysts

Goldman Sachs is taking good care of its juniors, even if it is cutting their bonuses.

Two weeks ago, the bank hosted its annual GSGives Analyst Impact Fund, in which teams of analysts present to the firm’s senior management for the right to make a donation (using GS’ money, of course) to significantly uplift a chosen charity’s operations. The prize pool exceeded $500,000, although the first place prize for the competition was $250,000.

A team of Goldman's London analysts won the global competition, and in the words of Dan Dees, Goldman’s co-head of global banking & markets, who judged the event, demonstrated: "exceptional analytical and business skills, presenting compelling solutions." Getting such plaudits early in your career is surely no bad thing.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

The four analysts are:

Tolu Akinboboye, a circa 25-year-old graduate of political economy from Kings College London. She's been an analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s institutional sales team for three years, despite summer internships at Morgan Stanley and Schroders.

Tamilore Ogunyemi, a circa 23-year-old analyst in GS’ global markets team, and a graduate of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, where she studied economics and politics. Ogunyemi joined Goldman last year. She is a member of the Black Head Students Network, a UK-wide network for current and former head boys & girls in UK secondary schools who are black.

Emmanuelle Benjamin, a circa 23-year-old UCL graduate in social and data sciences and also a Goldman Sachs global markets analyst. She joined Goldman last year. Benjamin was also briefly the co-founder of a socially distanced drive-in cinema during the heyday of the coronavirus pandemic called Carview-20.

Anna Townsend, a circa 23-year-old analyst on the credit trading desk. She joined Goldman just a year and a half ago. Townsend was involved with the Oxford finance society, where she attended university (studying mathematics). Before (and during) her time at Oxford, she was a Mezzo-Soprano for, among others, the Oxford Contemporary Opera Society, Opera Britain, and the Manchester Contemporary Youth Opera.

The four were presenting on behalf of education technology nonprofit TalkingPoints. Their strategy involved integrating AI into the charity’s existing technologies to “enhance communication skills for underserved, immigrant, and minority communities.”

Last year's winner, Singapore-based Team Intelehealth, backed their eponymous charity, which "believes in the vision of universal health coverage". One of the team members, Keith Looi, was promoted to associate a month after his part in winning the competition, and has since left Goldman Sachs for EQT Group, a private equity firm.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)