Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The Hong Kong & Singapore bankers leaving for the buy-side

by Zeno Toulon
4 October 2023
2 minute read
The Hong Kong & Singapore bankers leaving for the buy-side

People are moving jobs in Asia – and they’re leaving their banks in the process.

In Hong Kong, Mamiko Kamimura joined HIG Capital. Kamimura spent over 15 years at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo and Hong Kong before leaving the firm to join the capital formation group for HIG, a private equity fund.

Joel Wee, meanwhile, joined Pilgrim Partners Asia, a hedge fund in Singapore. Wee, a former Deutsche Bank director, will be a portfolio manager for Pilgrim Partners, which was founded by former Millennium Asia head Albert Ee.

It might not be that surprising that top bankers are leaving for the buy-side. Hedge funds and private equity funds offer significantly better work-life balance than banks do – and what’s more, they tend to pay (seniors) a lot better on account of PnL sharing and carried interest, respectively.

It’s also a lucrative time to be moving jobs – an ongoing “talent war” in Hong Kong meant that bankers jumping could see a 30% jump in pay.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Associate/VP, Global Private Equity, Investment Firm, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Fixed Income Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"
Financial

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups
Financial

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work
Financial

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick
Financial

Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.