Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Singapore's most alluring family office is hiring traders

by Zeno Toulon
8 October 2023
2 minute read
Singapore's most alluring family office is hiring traders

BlueCrest, Mike Platt’s family office that looks suspiciously like a hedge fund wearing a disguise, is picking up traders again. This time, it seems to be expanding its reach in Asia – and Singapore, specifically.

Its latest recruits include Akihiro Konishi, a former macro trader at Garda Capital Partners. Konishi spent five years at Deutsche Bank, trading Japanese Government bonds and the Yen. He moved from Tokyo to Singapore for Garda and is a portfolio manager in the city for BlueCrest, too.

Punit Kaji, meanwhile, joined BlueCrest in Singapore from Dymon Capital Asia, where he spent three years. He was at Standard Chartered for nearly a decade before that and was the bank’s head of foreign exchange cash trading in the city. Curiously, he’s a senior portfolio manger at BlueCrest.

Also joining is Arvind Agarwal. Agarwal spent five years at Nomura as an FX trader before joining BlueCrest, and ten years before that for Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong as a rates and currencies trader for the latter.

Being a portfolio manager at BlueCrest is, by all accounts, a highly lucrative job. Whilst banks pay around 5% of profit generated (known as PnL) to traders as a bonus, and regular hedge funds pay around 15-20%, BlueCrest pays a comparatively astronomical 30%. New PMs are typically set up with around $100m to $1bn in capital allocations.

Not bad work if you can get it.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Family office investment- Asset Allocation
Executive Access
Hong Kong
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"
Financial

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups
Financial

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work
Financial

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick
Financial

Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.