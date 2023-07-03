Discover your dream Career
Seeking interesting interns in investment banks

by eFinancialCareers
3 July 2023
Seeking interesting interns in investment banks

Are you an investment banking intern this summer with an interesting story? Or do you know someone who fits the description above?

Well, we’d love to hear that story and share it with our readers. We’ve covered Goldman juniors' journeys from McDonaldsYouTube sensations turned bankers and top models who turned down offers from JPMorgan, and if you can relate – be it through a prodigious Instagram following, niche Wattpad fantasy writing, or anything you can imagine – we want to hear from you for our ranking of this year's most interesting interns in finance. 

Send your (or someone else’s) name and story to our anonymous tips page and bring yourself (or them) the attention they deserve.

