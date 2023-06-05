Discover your dream Career
The fintech eyeing an IPO that gives its staff in-office manicures

by Alex McMurray
5 June 2023
2 minute read
The fintech eyeing an IPO that gives its staff in-office manicures

It's been a long time since a fintech has dared to go public in London.  Wise is currently the largest publicly listed fintech firm, with a valuation of $6.22bn and it listed in 2021. Finally, though, a new company looks set to float: the $500m pension-tech startup Smart.

In a very shallow market for fintech fundraising, Smart raised an impressive $95m in mid-May. Admittedly, this was below its target, but it also just acquired financial planning fintech ProManage which itself raised $76m last month.

Looking to capitalise on this momentum, Smart is reportedly planning a UK IPO in the next 18 months. It's also hiring a number of senior engineers in London. Of 12 current job openings, 5 are senior tech positions.

Glassdoor says an engineering manager at Smart earns £108.7 ($134.8k) on average. However, in a Glassdoor review, one junior Ruby developer says pay is "below industry minimums." 

The money isn't the only benefit. Smart also offers a number of interesting wellbeing perks such as "manicures, massages and barbers." Another Glassdoor review also notes the existence of a "dedicated room booked out for prayer times during the day."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Alex McMurray Editor
