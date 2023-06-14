Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

by Sarah Butcher
14 June 2023
2 minute read
High paying boutique said to cut junior bankers in London

Eighteen months ago, Perella Weinberg Partners was all about hiking pay for its most junior staff. Now it seems to be cutting costs by showing junior staff out the door. 

Reports on both Instagram and Wall Street Oasis claim that Perella is letting go of junior bankers, particularly - it seems - in London. 

Spokespeople for Perella declined to comment. Bloomberg reports, however, that Perella is cutting 7% of its headcount or fewer than 50 people.

Lazard is also cutting jobs, and it too hiked pay. 

First year analysts at Perella in London are thought to earn salaries of £80k. First year associates receive £120k; second years receive £130k and third years receive £145k. Bonuses can more than double this.  

Revenues fell 13% year-on-year at Perella in the first quarter of 2023. And spending on staff compensation rose to 90% of revenues. 

If you've lost your job at Perella today, please get in touch anonymously at the email address below.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate; Generalist pan-European fund, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

"Rude and arrogant finance recruiters keep ghosting my CV"

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Perella Weinberg also asked its analysts to defer their arrival

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012
Financial

Morning Coffee: Junior banker's dismay as 27-year-old receives $70m for 2 years. Credit Suisse due for massive cuts in style of UBS in 2012

19 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too
Financial

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.