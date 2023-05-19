Discover your dream Career
The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

by Zeno Toulon
19 May 2023
The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

Financers always has a strong showing on the Sunday Times rich list alongside the aristocrats and the oligarchs, but that might not be the case for much longer.

Hedge funds provided the bulk of the financial caucus in 2023’s rich list, as usual, but there’s a striking pattern amongst the titans on the list. They’re all… Well, they’re all quite old. They’re also very male, which isn’t that surprising given the industry.

The two fintechs were a breath of fresh air – Nic Storonsky of Revolut, and Taavet Hinrikus of Wise (formerly TransferWise). They were also the youngest people on the (finance) list, at 38 and 41 years of age respectively. Between them and XTX Markets’ Alex Gerko, no one came particularly close in terms of youthfulness.

That being said, with an average age of 55 and a highest age of 68 (the august William Bollinger), the finance shortlist is younger than the US Senate, which has an average age of 64 and members hitting 90 this year.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

Photo by Lomig on Unsplash

AUTHORZeno Toulon
